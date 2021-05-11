Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $12.15 or 0.00021303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

