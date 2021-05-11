Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €96.28 ($113.27).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €39.52 ($46.49) and a 52 week high of €99.80 ($117.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.