Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

PRDSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

