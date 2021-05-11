Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 9,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

