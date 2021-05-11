PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $16.69 on Major Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $16.69 or 0.00030211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $4,423.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 57.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.