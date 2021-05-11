Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 3,487 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.