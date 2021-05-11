Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $15.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

