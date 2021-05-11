Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

