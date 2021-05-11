Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 219.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $362.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

