Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024303 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,697,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,606,215 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

