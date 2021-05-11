Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826,780 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 3.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Prologis worth $411,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

