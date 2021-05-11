Prologis (PLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently:

5/3/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/27/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prologis’ better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share was driven by decent growth in rental income. Per management, the robust demand scenario from fourth-quarter 2020 has continued into 2021. It has also raised the 2021 outlook on the strength of its results and the market. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Stabilization of e-commerce sales growth and more modest demand are concerns for rent hikes.”

4/16/2021 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

PLD stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

