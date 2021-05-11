Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $31.17 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $31.17 or 0.00054986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $512.74 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

