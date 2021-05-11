Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

