PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Trading Down 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 2,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

