ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

