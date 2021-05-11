ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.05 ($21.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSM shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.79 ($20.92) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.