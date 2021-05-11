Provident Trust Co. Has $287.69 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $287,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

COST traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.07. 54,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

