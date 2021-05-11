Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.05

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $25.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 7,340 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.