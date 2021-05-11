Public Mint Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $557,870.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.