Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.
- 4/29/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.
- 4/26/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE PEG opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
