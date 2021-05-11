Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

4/29/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

4/26/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

