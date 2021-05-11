Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28.

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08.

LUNG stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,185. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

