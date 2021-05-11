Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLSE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 121,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,951. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.