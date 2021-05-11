Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

