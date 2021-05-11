Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,498.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.80 or 0.00026068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.70 million and $9,498.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

