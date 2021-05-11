QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £150.75 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 45 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($196.96).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,201,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

