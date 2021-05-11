QLC Chain (QLC) Tops One Day Volume of $9.56 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $19.06 million and $9.56 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

