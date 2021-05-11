QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. 495,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

