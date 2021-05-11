QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

