QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $65,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.32. 258,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

