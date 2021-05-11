Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 8,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.