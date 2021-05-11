Quant (QNT) Price Tops $43.86 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $43.86 or 0.00077718 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $529.52 million and $6.58 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003005 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00611190 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

