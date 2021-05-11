Quantis Network Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $22,587.28 and $2,004.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

