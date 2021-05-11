Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $120,268.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $32.94 million and $120,268.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,939,953 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

