Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 25,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 123,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

