QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUIK opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

