QuickSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.05 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $984.22 or 0.01719778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $157.23 million and $9.05 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

