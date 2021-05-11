QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.10 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 124.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

