Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $265.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

