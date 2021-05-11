R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,405. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

