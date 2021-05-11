RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

Shares of RDCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

