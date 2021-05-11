Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $940,511.34 and approximately $18,369.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

