RAI Finance Price Reaches $1.42 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.71 million and $5.97 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

