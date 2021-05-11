Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RAIFY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

