Raise Price Down 36.9% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $100,746.24 and $8.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

