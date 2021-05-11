RAMP Price Reaches $0.56 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. RAMP has a market cap of $159.90 million and $12.58 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

