Rapids Price Tops $0.13 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 119,285.1% against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $7,546.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

