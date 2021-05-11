Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $21,568.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

