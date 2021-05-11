Ravencoin Classic Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $707,157.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.02 or 0.07227801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.41 or 0.02566718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00656325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00196203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00789417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.00657589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00523694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,724,705,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.