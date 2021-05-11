Raydium Price Hits $12.03 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Raydium has a total market cap of $517.87 million and $66.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $12.03 or 0.00021782 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,036,653 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

